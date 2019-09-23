|
Allen Eugene Owlett, age 65 of Tuscarora passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Born November 13, 1953 in Wellsboro, he was the son of Franklin D. and Marjorie (Mills) Owlett. Allen worked for Corning Glass and then for several different companies in the gasfield. He was an auto body mechanic, a member and former Chief of the Tuscarora Fire Department, ran stock car at Woodhull Raceway and hosted exchange students for many years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, barrel racing, and playing cards.
Allen is survived by his daughters, Nicole (Chuck) Koegel of Addison and Janelle (Joe) DeVito of Rochester; grandchildren, Jenna and Cora DeVito and Alex Koegel; his father, Franklin (Beverly Cox) Owlett of Frostproof, FL; a brother, Ford (Marcia Dunlap) Owlett of Frostproof, FL; his sister, Diane (Ron) Pitts of Andover, NY; a special aunt, Peg Maines of Frostproof, FL; a very dear friend, Darlene Stafford of Lawrenceville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his mother in law, sisters and brothers in law.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucretia Dimick Owlett and his mom, Marjorie Owlett.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Monday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, 12:00 – 2:00 PM. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday, 2:00 PM with Pastor Pete Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Addison. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 23, 2019