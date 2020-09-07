Alta J. Drake, 86, of Lindley, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post.



Born in Corning, NY on September 15, 1933, Alta was the daughter of the late Guy and Betsy Finch Hill. She grew up in Lindley and attended Corning area schools.



As a young woman, Alta worked briefly at the Ingersoll Rand Company in Painted Post. While there she met her future husband, Dale D. Drake. They were married on February 25, 1956 in Lindley. Dale preceded her in death on June 16, 2015. Alta spent most of her life as a homemaker and stay at home Mom and Wife.



Working from home, she was a sales representative for Stanley Home Products. Alta is survived by her four sons and daughters in law, Brad and Becky Drake of Lindley, Curt and Cindy Drake of Lindley, Scott and Amy Drake of Lindley and Craig and Maria Drake of Lawrenceville, her grandchildren, Matt (Olivia) Drake, Brandon (Rebekah) Drake, Tyler (Cassie) Hugic and Jenna Hugic, her great granddaughter, Eliza Drake, her sisters in law, Marguerite Hill of Lindley, Eleanor Friends of Woodhull and Pauline Stanford of Hornell and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband Dale, Alta was predeceased by her grandson, Justin Drake, her sisters, Vera Westmiller, Rena Terwilliger and Luna VanEtten and her brothers, Ivan Hill and Neil Hill.



Friends may call on Wednesday, September 9 from noon to 2 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 2 pm with Mr. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial will be in Presho Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for the Lindley-Presho Fire Dept., 9541 Tannery Creek Road, Lindley, NY 14858.

