Alyce Phillips, 85, of 8411 Bell Buckle Road, Highway 269, Christiana, TN 37037, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2019.
She was a devoted Christian, who served the Lord and her family. She loved to quilt and knit and was part of several groups, that provide quilts and blankets to individuals with cancer. She also loved to play board games with her family.
Alyce was born September 30, 1933 in Greenwood, NY, the daughter of the late D. Clayton and Celia Bess Reimann. She and James (Jim) Phillips were married in 1952 in Greenwood, NY.
She is survived by Daughter, Gayle (Dana) Yancey of Christiana, TN and son Jeffrey (Tracey) Phillips of Charlotte, NC; also grandchildren, Nikki (Scott) Graby, Brandon Phillips (Ali), Kayla (Luis) Parra-Flores and Jordan Phillips; great grandchildren, Alicia Para-Flores, Isabella Para-Flores, Jaxson Graby, Kinsley Graby, and Iris Phillips. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Reimann Certoma. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, brothers Arnold Reimann, Merle Reimann, and sisters, Doris Reimann Bouck , and Beverly Reimann Partridge.
Upon retirement from Corning, Inc., they moved to Asheville, NC and then to Christiana, TN. They enjoyed their winters in Edgewater, FL where she was a member of Edgewater Alliance Church. In TN, she attended Trinity Presbyterian Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1020 N. Rutherford Blvd., Murfressboro, TN, beginning at 11 am. The family will receive guests at the close of the service.
Memorial gifts may be made to the building fund of the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1020 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfressboro, TN 37130. Murfreesboro Funeral Home, 145 Innsbrooke, Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 24, 2019