Amanda Francine Murphy


1994 - 2020
Amanda Francine Murphy Obituary
Amanda Francine Murphy passed away on March 31, 2020 at the young age of 25.

She was born June 9, 1994 in Corning, NY, the only daughter of Mike and Sandy (Russell) Murphy. Amanda graduated from Campbell-Savona High School and Boces Building Trade in 2012.

She is survived by her parents; two brothers: Shannon (Amy) Murphy and Shane (Beth) Murphy; nieces: Peyton Murphy and her daughter, Channing and Morgan Murphy; aunts and uncles: Francine (Bob) Covert of Jacksonville, FL, Mike Russell of Bath, NY, Jim Murphy, Phil (Dar) Murphy, Jane (Ralph) Conklin and Bev Winnie; several cousins, too many friends to count and special friend Chris Gee and her favorite great aunt, Lynda Peterson.

She also leaves behind her kitties, Marley and Celine.

The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Donations can be made to Pawz and Purrz in Amanda's name. Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue, PO Box 466, Painted Post, NY 14870 or by visiting: www.Pawzandpurrz.org

Please remember her beautiful smile and pretty blue eyes. She was a spirited soul who left us much too soon.

Kind words and memories may be left for Amanda's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on May 1, 2020
