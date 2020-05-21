|
Amy A. Brewer, age 42 of Addison, New York passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 24, 1978 in Pittsburgh, PA to Richard and Alice Becker. She married Alan Brewer on April 13, 2002.
Amy was a social studies teacher at Haverling High School in Bath, NY. She was actively involved in many areas, including Student Council Advisor, Cooking Matters Classes, Honors Banquet Coordinator, Girls on the Run, and the Celebration of Spring event. She was the first to volunteer whenever there was a need.
She is described by her loving family as outgoing, strong, energetic, sarcastic, goofy, beautiful, opinionated, supportive, and fun. Her smile would light up a room. Outside of school, Amy was an avid runner and loved to cook. During her free time, she could be found relaxing at the beach or taking her family on adventures, building bonds not soon forgotten.
Amy is survived by her husband: Alan Brewer; three children: Mackenzie Brewer, Marshall Brewer, Mallory Brewer; mother: Alice Becker; siblings: Heather (Scott) Combs of Texarkana, TX; Janet (Bob) Crans of Jefferson Hills, PA; father and mother in law: James and Mary Brewer of Woodhull; sisters in law: Sheila Brewer (Guarionex Ogando) of Corning, Diane (Chris) Friends of Painted Post; Donna (Shawn) Evingham of Bath; favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Amy was predeceased by her father, Richard Becker and brother, Jason Becker.
A private gathering will be held at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, Addison, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Amy Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund may be sent to: Bath Central School, Attention: District Treasurer, District Office, 25 Ellas Avenue, Bath, NY 14810. Checks made payable to Bath Central School District, Memo: Amy Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Kind words or fond memories of Amy can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on May 21, 2020