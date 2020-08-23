Amy Gertrude Blake, age 93, formerly of Painted Post, passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1927 in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Homer and Ava (Carson) Smith. On November 5, 1945, she and Franklin J. Blake were married at the United Methodist Church in Painted Post. He predeceased her on September 12, 1987.
Amy owned and operated Blake's Antiques Store in The Baron Steuben Building in Corning, New York.
She is survived by her son, Kevin (Fay) Blake of Jacksonville, FL, daughters, Judy (Alan) Mullikin, of Lexington, VA, Terry Blake of Pensacola, FL and Laurie (Robert) Morse of Cypress, TX. In addition to her children, she is also survived by two sisters, Wilma Alderman (Painted Post, NY) and Joyce (William) Tapley (Midland, TX), ten grandchildren, Amy (Robert) Rapp, Kristine (Jimmy) Harris, Trevor (Lisa) Mullikin, Aaron (Lisa) Mullikin, William Bonham, Emily Brucker, Tiffany (David) Shaffery, Hunter Blake, Michael (Lisa) Morse and Mark (Kimberly) Morse, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
It was Amy's wish there be no visitations or public calling hours. A private graveside service will take place at Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the United Methodist Church in Painted Post, 201 North Hamilton Street, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Arrangements by Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Kind words and memories may be shared with Amy's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com