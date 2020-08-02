Andre Jean Lapierre, age 46, left our world on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Leanna Lapierre and her two sons of Happy Valley OR; his mother, Kathleen Lapierre of Edgewater FL; his two daughters Ceci Lapierre and Lexi Lapierre of Corning, NY; siblings Deb DeSantis of Lodi NY and David Lapierre of Oakfield NY; he also has multiple nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles and extended family and friends.



Andre was born in Springfield MA on August 20, 1973. He attended Corning Area schools and graduated from Portland High School in Portland ME. He received his degree from Binghamton College in NY. He worked several years with Corning Incorporated.



Andres' travels advancing his career brought him to Florida, Kentucky and Oregon. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, Uncle, and friend. He lived for sports and loved his Yankees, the Bills, coaching baseball and playing golf. He also enjoyed playing cribbage and Scrabble with his Grandparents.



There will be a private celebration of his life soon in Corning NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Corning School District Sports Programs in honor of his daughters Ceci and Lexi.

