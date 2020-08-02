1/1
Andre Jean Lapierre
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andre Jean Lapierre, age 46, left our world on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Leanna Lapierre and her two sons of Happy Valley OR; his mother, Kathleen Lapierre of Edgewater FL; his two daughters Ceci Lapierre and Lexi Lapierre of Corning, NY; siblings Deb DeSantis of Lodi NY and David Lapierre of Oakfield NY; he also has multiple nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles and extended family and friends.

Andre was born in Springfield MA on August 20, 1973. He attended Corning Area schools and graduated from Portland High School in Portland ME. He received his degree from Binghamton College in NY. He worked several years with Corning Incorporated.

Andres' travels advancing his career brought him to Florida, Kentucky and Oregon. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, Uncle, and friend. He lived for sports and loved his Yankees, the Bills, coaching baseball and playing golf. He also enjoyed playing cribbage and Scrabble with his Grandparents.

There will be a private celebration of his life soon in Corning NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Corning School District Sports Programs in honor of his daughters Ceci and Lexi.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved