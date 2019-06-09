Home

Andrew Clinton Dominick, 95, of Campbell, NY passed away on May 31, 2019 in Sebring, FL.

He was born in Brookville, PA and had lived in Addison and Corning NY most of his life, wintering in Florida.

He retired from Corning Inc. where he had been a glass worker.

He was a long time officer of American Flint Glass Workers Union, a Life member of American Legion Post Robert N. Austin #1279 and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Andy was an avid golfer and bowler.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by his loving companion of 36 years, Janice Jamison Cole; one son, Andrew C. (Bonnie) Dominick, Jr.; 4 step - children, Deborah (David) McGavarey, Susan (Kevin) Newman, Timothy (Alicia) Cole and Kelly (Greg) Cole-Kelly; grandchildren, Darrick, Jason, Heather, Lacey, Jennifer, Breanna, Audra, Donielle, Kyle and Nolan; and 11 great grandchildren.

Memorial service to be held in July. Memorial donations may be made to your local Alzheimer's Charity.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 9, 2019
