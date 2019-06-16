|
95, of Campbell, NY passed away on May 31, 2019 in Sebring, FL. He was born in Brookville, PA and had lived in Addison and Corning NY most of his life wintering in Florida. He retired from Corning Inc. where he had been a glass worker. He was a long time officer of American Flint Glass Workers Union, a Life member of American Legion Post Robert N. Austin #1279 and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Andy was an avid golfer and bowler. He was preceded in death by wife, Rose Prisella, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving companion of 36 years, Janice Jamison Cole; one son, Andrew C. (Bonnie) Dominick, Jr.; 4 step - children, Debora (David) McGarvey, Susan (Kevin) Newman, Timothy (Alicia) Cole and Kelly (Greg) Cole-Carey; grandchildren, Darrick (Laurie), Jason, Heather, Lacey, Jennifer, Breanna, Audra, Donielle, Amber, Kyle and Nolan; and 11 great grandchildren. Inurnment service to be held on July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY. Memorial donations may be made to your local Alzheimer's Charity.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 16, 2019