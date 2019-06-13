|
|
Andrew John "Andy" Marmuscak, age 40 of Corning, New York passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Born on March 23, 1979 in Corning, New York, he was the son of the late John Marmuscak, Jr. and Donna (Pierce) Marmuscak.
Andy was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1998, and later received his Associates Degree in Business from Corning Community College. Andy owned and operated The Barnwood Salvage Company out of Westhampton, NY for the past six years.
Andy was an avid sports enthusiast in high school - having played football, baseball, wrestling and track and field. He had a love of fishing, hunting and golf. He was a talented carpenter, excellent artist and craftsman. Andy will be remembered as a loving and loyal son, brother, uncle, friend and proud father.
Andy is survived by his daughter, Alicia Marmuscak; mother, Donna Marmuscak of Addison, NY; sisters: Amity Lucas of Southhampton, NY, Anya Marmuscak of Houston, TX, Audriana (David) Empet of Corning, NY; niece and nephews: Lana and Hudson Lucas and Landyn Empet; maternal grandparents, Richard and Catherine Pierce of Lindley, NY; Alicia's mother, Pamela Pescatore of Hampton Bays, NY; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his father, Andy was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Mary Ann (Faulisi) Loytty and John Marmuscak, Sr.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street Corning, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, Corning, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Andy may be made to a fund being set up for his daughter, Alicia. Further details will be shared on Andy's online obituary by visiting www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 13, 2019