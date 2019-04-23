|
Andrew L. Mowrer, age 80, of Painted Post, NY died Saturday, April 20, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Andy was born on May 27, 1938 in Watertown, NY to Joseph and Ruth (Latta) Mowrer. He graduated from Ithaca College with his Bachelor of Arts Degree and Alfred University with his Masters. He started his career in education at Campbell Central School as a Physical Education teacher. While in Campbell he coached multiple sports and even drove the bus for the games. He moved to the Corning-Painted Post School District as a Physical Education teacher and soon after transitioned to the job he was meant to hold in life, a Guidance Counselor at West High School. He was an advocate for everyone, always willing to give his attention and inspiration to any student, parent or faculty member. After retirement he enjoyed golfing with his retired "cronies" and wintering in South Carolina strolling on the beach. In all the roles of his life he was a coach, mentor, friend, and most importantly loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandpa.
He is survived by his wife Jane; son, Michael (Marse) Mowrer of Columbus, IN; daughter, Lauran (Everett) Wilson of Painted Post; brother, Joseph (Gail) Mowrer of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler Baird) Wilson, Brenna Wilson, Mitchell (Jordan Ahmay) Mowrer, Molly Mowrer, Margaret Mowrer; two nieces and one nephew; brother-in-law, David (Mary) Yonkers of Fairview, PA; and his two dogs, Oscar and Zeke.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 25th from 4 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. At Andy's request there will be no funeral services and burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Penfield, NY.
The family will provide flowers and ask that memorials be made to the, Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron Street, Bath, NY 14810, FingerLakesSPCA.org or to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org.
Andy's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 23, 2019