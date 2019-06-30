Home

Angel Luis Malavet Obituary
Angel Luis Malavet, age 79, of Painted Post, NY died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home.

Angel was born July 16, 1939 Puerto Rico to Pedro and Otilia (Vega) Malavet. He married Esther Rodriguez de Malavet on January 2, 1966 in Puerto Rico. Angel retired from Vassallo in Puerto Rico as a sales associate and moved to Painted Post.

He loved to sing and was a tenor. He sang Latin popular music in New York City and Puerto Rico. He sang in the choir at St. Mary's Church.

He is survived by his wife Esther; son, Dr. Angel (Janette) Malavet of Painted Post; daughters, Sonia Malavet of Texas, Evelyn Malavet of Connecticut, and Lourdes Malavet of New Jersey; grandchildren, Albert and Monique Malavet of Painted Post; sisters, Miriam Malavet and Maria Malavet; brothers, Wilton Malavet, Pedro Malavet, Israel Malavet, and Manuel Malavet; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3rd at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 51 Maple Street in Addison with Father Patrick Connor officiating. Burial will be in Saint Catherine's Cemetery in Addison.

Angel's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 30, 2019
