Angela M. "Lina" Hickey, age 61 of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on November 27, 1958 in Futani, Italy, she was the daughter of Domenico and Giovanna Merola. Angela was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1977. She married Lawrence Hickey on June 23, 1978 in Bradford, NY. Lawrence predeceased her on October 5, 2004. Lina was a hard working entrepreneur and business woman who owned and operated the Golden Age Cheese Company in Woodhull, NY for over 35 years.
Lina was a loyal and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and cooking everyone amazing meals. Lina was the most kind-hearted, generous person who always saw the best in everyone.
Lina is survived by her four children: Lawrence (Alisha) Hickey of Corning, NY, Alessandra Hickey of Athens, PA, Marco (Julia) Hickey of Painted Post, NY, Angela (Matt) Morse of Horseheads, NY; Parents: Domenico and Giovanna Merola; Siblings: Mauro, Anna, Antonio, and Sandro; Grandchildren: Nixon and Gianna Cilip, Connor and Elliana Hickey; Uncle: Marco Merola; Cousins: Marco Merola, Angi (Steve) Franceschelli and their children, Sydne and Luca; and sister-in-law: Mary (Peter) Hickey.
In addition to her husband, Lina was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Angela (Dellisanati) and Mauro Merola; Aunt Connie Merola, brother-in-law Anthony Hickey and sister-in-law Roselyn Hickey.
Private services will be held for immediate family at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lina's name may be sent to by visiting www.stjude.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 28, 2020