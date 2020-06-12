April 11, 1984 – June 3, 2020
On Wednesday we lost a true source of happiness, strength and unconditional love when Angie in her sleep went to her awaiting Lord in Heaven.
Devoted advocate with all animals as she worked for local animal shelters and Petco in her senior year at Corning East High in 2003. She also was employed for a number of years at McDonald's on Denison Parkway.
Went onto be an educator to others through the Bridges Traumatic Brain Injury support group while working with Wildlife Rockstars animal program.
Angie loved attending Camp Good Days on the shores of Keuka Lake in Branchport, NY. Both as a camper and later as a Camp Aid providing recreational camping programs for kids with cancer.
Her triumphant spirit will be missed by her families, Scotts, Stevens, Grays, Sedlocks, Roots, as well as many friends and support staff. She will always be remembered as a source of strength, never complaining and always thinking of others.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to Camp Good Days at https://www.campgooddays.org/donations.
Published in The Leader on Jun. 12, 2020.