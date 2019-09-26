Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
8505 Main Street
Campbell, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline DiLaura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline DiLaura


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angeline DiLaura Obituary
Angeline DiLaura, age 89, of Elmira, NY died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Elderwood Health Care in Waverly, NY. Angie was born on September 3, 1930 to Vincent and Catherine (Giambrone) DiLaura.

Angie graduated from Northside High School and a local nursing school, retiring as a Registered Nurse after 46 years of dedicated service. Angie enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, making rosaries and cross-stitching and was an avid reader. She belonged to The Ladies of Charity, A Divine Mercy Chapel Adorer, Queen of Peace Prayer Group, and a member of the Cursillo Movement. She enjoyed traveling - making many trips to Europe and to The Holy Land.

She is survived by her sisters, Frances DiLaura of Corning, and Mary Theresa Jamison of Campbell, NY; sisters-in-law, JoAnn DiLaura of Painted Post, NY and Maureen of South Dakota; aunt, Eleanor Giambrone of Corning; nieces, Peggy (Gary Keith) of North Carolina, Debbie of Washington, and Theresa Jamison of Corning; nephews, Edward of Schuylerville, Vincent (Chris) of Corning, Joseph (Michelle) of Long Island, Jim (Joyce) of Kansas, Stephen (Jill) of Wisconsin, Frank (Lynn) of South Dakota, George (Kristen) Jamison of Big Flats; many nieces, nephews, cousins, God children and friends.

Angie was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Edward, Frank and Joseph.

At Angie's request there will be no calling hours. The family will provide flowers. Memorial Masses are greatly appreciated at St. Joseph's in Campbell or St. Peter and Paul's in Elmira.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 27th at 10AM at St. Joseph's Church, 8505 Main Street in Campbell, with Father Patrick Connor Officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.

Angie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now