Ann Kathleen (Hopper) (Marvin) Oakley, age 77, of Painted Post, formerly of Addison, passed away unexpectedly due to health complications on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home. She was born on March 25, 1942 in Corning, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Koenigstein) Hopper.
Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and dear friend and she cherished the time she spent with them. She also loved the Lord and dedicated her life to him. She was very generous, enjoyed painting, reading, family meals, watching birds,and she had a great singing voice. Ann was a beloved member of the Gateway Fellowship Church of Addison, worked at Ingersoll Rand, and she retired from Corning, Inc in 2005 following over 20 years of service.
She is survived by her children, Heather Moran of Painted Post, John N. Marvin II of Painted Post, Corina (Bill) Phelps of Lawrenceville, Jennifer (Michael) Gwinn of Tucumcari, NM, Shana (Jeremy Thayer) Marvin of Sarasota, Florida, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings, Bonnie Sutton of Addison, Marcy (Dewey) Carlineo of Dundee, Dennis (Mary) Hopper of Georgia, Jobie Ames of Addison, former husband, John Marvin Sr of Painted Post, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved friends, Pastor Donald and Donna Mosley of Georgia and Greenwood. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her sister, Susyn Hopper.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the First Baptist Church of Addison,14 Baldwin Avenue, Addison, New York 14801 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. A celebration of Ann's life will follow there at 2:00 pm. All are invited to join Ann's family in the church dining area following the services.
Burial will take place at Coopers Plains Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Gateway Fellowship Church, Community Drive, Addison, NY 14801.
Arrangements by Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home of Addison
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 27, 2020