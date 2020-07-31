Ann Marie Hannah, age 90 of Silver Point, peacefully passed away Thursday morning July 23, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Putnam County. Due to Covid-19 precautions, private services will be held at Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home.
Ann was born January 6, 1930 in Rye, NY to the late Mary and Nicholas LaRussell.
She and her late husband, Bill Hannah, had three sons, Derrill, Dale and Brian, whom they raised in Addison, NY. She moved to Tennessee two years ago to be near her son, Dale, and his family.
Ann was very active in supporting all police officer functions for all active, retired and deceased officers. Both Derrill and Dale served in the law enforcement field.
She spent many years working as a pharmacy tech alongside Ed Winn at the Addison, NY pharmacy. She was also a nurse's aide with home healthcare. Above all, she was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and Nana.
She is survived by her son, Dale (Nancy) Hannah; grandchildren, Jessica (Doug) Bell, Kathleen (Geoff) German, Brittany Hannah (fiance, Jason Fishpaw) and Paul (Kelli) Barkhau; seven great grandchildren; brother Paul (Barbara) LaRussell; sister-in-law (and special friend), Hannah Kaufman of San Francisco, CA; and very close friend, Lucille Dudding of VA.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William T. Hannah; sons, Derrill and Brian Hannah.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 450 F St. NW, Washington DC 20001.
Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111 Share thoughts and memories www.hhhfunerals.com.
Sympathy cards and letters for the family may be sent to the funeral home.