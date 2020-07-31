1/1
Ann Marie Hannah
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Marie Hannah, age 90 of Silver Point, peacefully passed away Thursday morning July 23, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Putnam County. Due to Covid-19 precautions, private services will be held at Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home.

Ann was born January 6, 1930 in Rye, NY to the late Mary and Nicholas LaRussell.

She and her late husband, Bill Hannah, had three sons, Derrill, Dale and Brian, whom they raised in Addison, NY. She moved to Tennessee two years ago to be near her son, Dale, and his family.

Ann was very active in supporting all police officer functions for all active, retired and deceased officers. Both Derrill and Dale served in the law enforcement field.

She spent many years working as a pharmacy tech alongside Ed Winn at the Addison, NY pharmacy. She was also a nurse's aide with home healthcare. Above all, she was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and Nana.

She is survived by her son, Dale (Nancy) Hannah; grandchildren, Jessica (Doug) Bell, Kathleen (Geoff) German, Brittany Hannah (fiance, Jason Fishpaw) and Paul (Kelli) Barkhau; seven great grandchildren; brother Paul (Barbara) LaRussell; sister-in-law (and special friend), Hannah Kaufman of San Francisco, CA; and very close friend, Lucille Dudding of VA.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William T. Hannah; sons, Derrill and Brian Hannah.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 450 F St. NW, Washington DC 20001.

Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111 Share thoughts and memories www.hhhfunerals.com. Sympathy cards and letters for the family may be sent to the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
59 N. Jefferson St.
Cookeville, TN 38501
931-526-6111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved