Ann Willow, age 82, of Corning, NY died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Ann was born on July 31, 1936 in Presho, NY to Durwood and Vera (McGraw) Bowles. She married Max Willow on April 13, 1974 in Painted Post and was predeceased by him on June 10, 2002.
Ann worked as the financial secretary for the Corning Chamber of Commerce. She then ventured to a successful home-based daycare for close to 30 years. Her love of children was apparent. She was a loyal and active member of Grace Fellowship. She enjoyed camping, antiquing, and loved western culture. She was very adventurous and always the life of any gathering with her witty humor.
She is survived by two sons, Gary (Robin Hadlock) Bredderman; Joshua (Aimee) Bredderman; daughter, Angie (James) Harrison; step-daughter, Mary Ruth Schoonover; grandchildren, Chad and Corey Bredderman and Caitlyn Harrison; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; long-time friend Steven Allyn.
She was predeceased by her son, Dick Bredderman; sisters, Lorraine Konopski and Helen Comfort; and a granddaughter, Jaela Harrison.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Fellowship, 129 Cutler Avenue in Corning on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Gary Brown officiating.
Ann's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 30, 2019