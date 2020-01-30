|
This world became darker and Heaven became all the sweeter as Anna Belle Flegal slipped from this world to the next, in the arms of her daughter and son in law, on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Annabelle, as her friends knew her, was born August 13, 1931 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania to Frederick J. Kolbe and Julia C. (Holt) Kolbe. The eldest of six children, she left school after the sixth grade to help raise her siblings. Annabelle was devoted to her family from a young age and throughout her entire life. While working at the local movie theater she met a young man who would change her life, Clair Flegal. The two became inseparable from the moment he asked to walk her home from work that night. They were wed November 28, 1950.
Although their journey was not always smooth, their love for one another sustained them throughout their fifty-eight year marriage. Annabelle loved her family, life and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Annabelle was blessed to be the mother of three wonderful daughters, two of whom she is survived by, Deborah Peters and Donna Cunningham and one who greeted her at the pearly gates, Roseanne Bulkley; was an involved blessing in their lives and those of their families. Annabelle is also survived by her son in law Dennis Peters who was by her side helping to care for her the past eleven years and as she left this world; her sisters Betty Lou Powell (Donald) and Diane Fry; her sister in law and life-long friend Joanne Kolbe and sister in law Judith Kolbe; grandchildren Dennis Peters, Denise Pelton (Aaron), Jessica Burdick (David), Jennifer Tostanoski (Jamie), Codey Bulkley, Caitlin Bulkley and great grandchildren Hunter Pelton, Trevor Pelton, Lydia Tostanoski, Benjamin Tostanoski, Bryson Burdick and one on the way. Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Julia Kolbe; brothers Frederick, James and Daniel Kolbe; and son in law Shaun Cunningham.
As a young woman, she worked as a waitress at the Baron Steuben, disappointing her regular customers when she applied for a position with Corning Incorporated, despite not having the education required for the position or a background in the area and still got the job. There she flourished, receiving numerous patents in her name as a lab technician, retiring after over 35 years with Corning. She loved raising roses and filling her flower boxes with brightly colored flowers. She enjoyed road trips and fishing and was a true "dog person". Annabelle was an avid Salvation Army connoisseur, a skill she passed to her granddaughters Jessica and Jennifer. She was an active member of her church, attended Bible Institute and sang in the church choir. Annabelle was always most excited when speaking about Jesus and Heaven.
Annabelle will be greatly missed here on earth, but is happy and whole with her loved ones who have gone before her and her Savior and we know that we will see her again!
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 30, 2020