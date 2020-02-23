|
Anna Chudanic, age 98, of Corning, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation.
Anna was born February 18, 1922 in Corning to Vasil and Mary (Prokop) Demyan. She married the love of her life, Andrew Chudanic on February 11, 1939. She was predeceased by her husband in 2004.
A life-long resident of Corning, Anna graduated from Northside High School and was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church and the Altar Society. She volunteered her time at her church, especially when it involved baking. She was an active member at the local YMCA.
Anna loved being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her generosity and kindness.
She is survived by her son, Andrew C. Chudanic of Corning; grandchildren, Andrea Worobey of Syracuse, NY, Christopher (Catherine) Worobey of Vestal, NY; great-grandchildren, Jordan (Morgan) Worobey, Ryan and Kaitlyn Worobey; several nieces and nephews.
Anna was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Worobey; sisters, Catherine Griffin, Suzanne Malnic; brothers, Frank, Charles, Michael, John, and Charlie; son-in-law, Theodore Worobey.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26th from 5-7 PM with the Parastas service starting at 6:30 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Funeral Service will be held on February 27th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 61 Canada Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870, with Father Daniel Mahler officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery.
The family gives special thanks to the staff at Corning Center for Rehabilitation for the love and care they provided over the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 61 Canada Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870. Donations will go towards maintaining the cemetery.
Anna's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 23, 2020