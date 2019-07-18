|
Anna (Annabelle) Elizabeth Beck, age 89, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Painted Post, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at home. She was born on August 11, 1929 in Corning, the daughter of Rosario and Carmenella Curreri.
Annabelle's primary focus in life was her entire family. She embraced and cherished the times when everyone could be together. Especially family gatherings and celebrations. Anna was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and she retired from Ingersoll Rand.
She is survived by her devoted sister, Mary Hanson; Anna's loving children are Mary Kathryn Mutchler, Carol (Mark) Miraglia, Thomas (Katherine) Nikirk, Christine Sowell, and TerrieJean (Pete) Hynes. Her grandchildren are Rachel Trueb, Lisa Ann Meek, Melissa Wanner, Bobby Wisner, Elizabeth Reed, Michael Martini, and Beckie Martini. She also has 13 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her husband, Richard Beck, son, Charles "Chuckie" Nikirk, and step daughter, Diane Beck.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney Street, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street Corning. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Those wishing may make donations to Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, AZ, www.hov.org (Then click on Donate) or call 602-530-6992; mail to Hospice of the Valley Fund Development, 1510 East Flower St., Phoenix AZ 85014, please make the checks payable to HOV and use Mom's name.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019