Anna Roberts, age 68, of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
Anna was born on November 25, 1951. She is the daughter of Michael and Catherine (Antoszyk) Neczesny. She married Owen Roberts on November 24, 1973 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.
She is survived by her husband, Owen Roberts; sons, Scott Roberts, Steven Roberts and Christopher Roberts; daughters-in-law, April Roberts and Michelle Odell; granddaughters, Alexandria Slover, Hannah Roberts, Sandra Roberts and Michayla Roberts; grandsons, Domenico Macchia, Vincent Macchia and Christopher Roberts; beloved Pup, Gypsy and Cat, Yoshi.
Anna was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Macchia.
The family wishes to celebrate Anna's life at a later date.
Anna's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 17, 2019