Anne Marie Hively of Lindley, N.Y. went to be with the Lord on Sat., June 29 at the age of 66 at home, surrounded by family and close friends.
Anne was born on September 7, 1952 in Corning, N.Y. to Leland Orr and Doris Randall. She met the love of her life, Gary Hively, as a teenager. They were married on March 1, 1969. Together they raised three children: Gary Hively, Loran Hively Sr., and Misty Hively-Pierce. Anne was a lifelong, dedicated employee of Corning Hospital, Founders Pavilion as a certified nursing assistant for 34 years, where she made many friends and fond memories.
Anne was always "out ramming," a term family affectionately used to describe her love for being on-the-go. When she wanted to go somewhere or do something, with a diet Pepsi or iced tea in her hand, nothing could stop her. She loved nothing more than picnicking with family at her favorite place, Sanford Lake, where she spent countless summers. She treasured the little things in life like going for car rides, picking berries, and watching the birds. Anne was a beacon of light, hope, and fun to all that knew her. She lived for her children, family, and cherished friends.
She is survived by her three children: Gary Hively of Painted Post, N.Y.; Loran (Tina) Hively Sr. of Addison, N.Y.; Misty (John) Hively-Pierce of Lindley, N.Y.; eight grandchildren: Loran (Bridget Quealy) Hively Jr., Brandon (Korri Jones) Hively, Brittany (Jeff) Carlson, Kari (Trevor Heimbach) Hively, Ward (Adrianna Long) Hively, Jacob Miller, Emily Pierce, Hannah Pierce; six great-grandchildren: Johnathon Carlson, Braden Carlson, Camden Hively, Owen Hively, Maisyn Hively; special friend, Leon Hackett of Addison; daughter-in-law: Tammy Hively of Addison; two sisters: Linda (Lynn) Force of Corning, N.Y., Betsy (Calvin) Settles of Corning, N.Y.; sister-in-laws: Daniene Bartlett of Big Flats and Dieatra Nicholson of Louisville, K.Y.; and, last but not least, her loyal adventure buddy and canine companion, Bruno.
Anne is predeceased by her grandmother, Minerva McGraw; father, Leland Orr; mother, Doris Randall; husband, Gary Hively; and great-grandson, Cayson Hively.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home at 10 Wall Street in Addison, N.Y. on Wed., July 3 from 12 to 2 p.m. Her funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Towner officiating; the burial will take place at the Addison Hill Cemetery directly after.
Kind words or fond memories of Anne can be offered to her family at www.carpentersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 2, 2019