Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 State Street
Corning, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Marie Detrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie T. Detrick


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Marie T. Detrick Obituary
Anne Marie T. Detrick, age 90, of Painted Post, NY died Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Anne Marie was born on February 23, 1929 in Scranton, PA to Christopher and Esther (Roach) Anneman. She married Leo Detrick on May 17, 1947 in Scranton, PA and was predeceased by him on August 16, 2008.

She owned and operated Anne Marie's Beauty Salon in Painted Post for many years.

She is survived by her daughters, Sueanne (Everett) Loud of Painted Post and Christina Cecce of Painted Post; son, Leo (Terri) Detrick of Ocala, FL; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother John Anneman.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 26th from 3 - 5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Anne Marie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now