|
|
Anne Marie T. Detrick, age 90, of Painted Post, NY died Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Anne Marie was born on February 23, 1929 in Scranton, PA to Christopher and Esther (Roach) Anneman. She married Leo Detrick on May 17, 1947 in Scranton, PA and was predeceased by him on August 16, 2008.
She owned and operated Anne Marie's Beauty Salon in Painted Post for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Sueanne (Everett) Loud of Painted Post and Christina Cecce of Painted Post; son, Leo (Terri) Detrick of Ocala, FL; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother John Anneman.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 26th from 3 - 5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Anne Marie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 24, 2019