|
|
Anne Morris Purcell died March 16, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband Justin V. Purcell, Jr.
She was born in Corning, N.Y. on July 1, 1929 to Elizabeth Grange Morris and Edwin J. Morris. She was a graduate of Addison and SUNY Cortland.
Survived by her daughter Margaret (Richard) Selikoff, step-son Rev. Marshall J. Vang, sisters in law Ellen Carver and Josephine Purcell, brother in law Thomas Purcell and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Corning Meals On Wheels.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 29, 2019