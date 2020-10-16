Anne Santilli, age 95, of Corning, NY, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning.



Miss Santilli was born September 12, 1925 in Corning. She was the daughter of Crescenzo and Bice (Fasoli) Santilli.



Anne was employed by Ingersoll-Rand Company in Painted Post, NY as a bookkeeper and continued to enjoy calculations and mathematics as an avocation all of her life.



Anne loved traveling, especially to her beloved ancestral home town of Sulmona, Italy. She also enjoyed researching family history, writing poems and letters, and cooking.



"Aunt Anne" loved her family very much and is survived by family members: nephew, Dr. Anthony (Laurie) Sorge of Fairport, NY; nephew, Dr. John (Laurie) Sorge of Raleigh, NC; niece, Francesca (Christopher) Machuga of Elmira Heights, NY; niece, Kathleen (Michael) Rossettie of Corning; nephew, Gregory Santilli of Corning; nephew, James (Julie) Santilli of Painted Post; nephew, Brian (Theresa) Santilli of Centreville, VA; niece, Marissa (Thomas) DiMaggio of Wantagh, NY; niece, Sandra Tommasi of Ontario, Canada; many great and great great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Robert Tommasi of Point Lookout, NY; sister-in-law, Cathy Santilli of Corning; and many cousins.



Anne was predeceased by her beloved mother, Bice Santilli; father, Crescenzo Santilli; infant brother; sister, Antoinette Sorge; brother, Vincent Santilli; sister, Mary Tommasi; nephew, James Tommasi; and sister-in-law, Lois Santilli.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830.



Anne's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

