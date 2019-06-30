|
|
Anne Williams, 81, of Bath, NY passed away on June 27, 2019 after battling a brief illness. She was born on December 14, 1937 in Bath.
Anne was an avid golfer, loved playing bridge, was a deacon and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bath, and a member of the Charles E Wescott Legion women's auxiliary. She was a past president of the Dormann Library and volunteered many years at the LPGA Corning Classic. After retirement, Anne spent winters in Florida with Brad as snowbirds. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anne enjoyed quilting, making many quilts for her family. She was also a seamstress, having made both of her daughter's wedding dresses.
After graduating from high school, she worked at the Steuben Courier Advocate, starting as a teletype operator and then a reporter. After leaving the Steuben Courier Advocate, she pursued her master's degree at Geneseo University. She retired as the Middle School Librarian from the Bath School District in 1994 after 24 years of service.
Anne is survived by husband of 63 years, Bradley Williams of Bath, NY, children Craig Williams of Denton Texas, Kirk (Lori) Williams of Davis Junction Ill, Kelly (Debbie) Williams of Freeport Ill, Chris (Mark) Illig of Pulteney NY, Kerry (Dean) McKinley of Bath NY, Kent (Tracy) Williams of Corning, NY as well as 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Julie (Joe) McHale and Leona Purcell of Orange Park, Fl, and brother Bill Shane of Lawton, OK.
Anne was predeceased by her parents, Julian and Ella Tristen and brother, Joseph Tristan.
Calling hours are Tuesday, 7/2 from 3-5 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bath with services immediately following. There will be a celebration of Anne's life at the Bath Country Club following services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Dormann Library.
She will be interred at the Bath VA Center.
Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 30, 2019