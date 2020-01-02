Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
375 Park Avenue
Corning, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Merola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Merola


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Merola Obituary
Anthony Merola, age 74, of Corning, New York died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. Tony was born on February 25, 1945 to Joseph and Sophie (Festa) Merola.

He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968. He also served as a Corning Police Officer. He then was employed by Corning Glass Works, Big Flats, NY as a Painter where he retired.

Tony was an avid New York Yankees fan and was well known for his involvment in softball. One of his favorite things was to watch the Little League World Series every year.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph Merola Memphis, TN; aunt, Divine Limoncelli of Elmira, NY; niece, Sherry (Mark King) Merola of Chicago, IL; cousins, Diane Stowell of Corning, Debra (Andy) Shaw of Elmira Heights, Johnny (Barb) Festa of Corning, Billy and Ronnie Limoncelli of Elmira, Kelly, Nick and Michael Shaw, all of Elmira, Corey Warner of Corning, Lisa Warner-Hunter of Corning, Michelle and Kayla Festa of Corning.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, 375 Park Avenue in Corning with Father Lewis Brown Officiating. A luncheon will follow at noon at the Big Flats American Legion. Everyone is welcome to come help us celebrate Tony's life!

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org.

Anthony's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -