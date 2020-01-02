|
|
Anthony Merola, age 74, of Corning, New York died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. Tony was born on February 25, 1945 to Joseph and Sophie (Festa) Merola.
He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968. He also served as a Corning Police Officer. He then was employed by Corning Glass Works, Big Flats, NY as a Painter where he retired.
Tony was an avid New York Yankees fan and was well known for his involvment in softball. One of his favorite things was to watch the Little League World Series every year.
He is survived by his brother, Joseph Merola Memphis, TN; aunt, Divine Limoncelli of Elmira, NY; niece, Sherry (Mark King) Merola of Chicago, IL; cousins, Diane Stowell of Corning, Debra (Andy) Shaw of Elmira Heights, Johnny (Barb) Festa of Corning, Billy and Ronnie Limoncelli of Elmira, Kelly, Nick and Michael Shaw, all of Elmira, Corey Warner of Corning, Lisa Warner-Hunter of Corning, Michelle and Kayla Festa of Corning.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, 375 Park Avenue in Corning with Father Lewis Brown Officiating. A luncheon will follow at noon at the Big Flats American Legion. Everyone is welcome to come help us celebrate Tony's life!
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org.
Anthony's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 2, 2020