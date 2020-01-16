Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 State St.
Corning, NY
Anthony P. Negri Sr.


1928 - 2020
Anthony P. Negri Sr. Obituary
Anthony P. Negri, Sr., age 91, of Corning, NY died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born on May 27, 1928 to Joseph and Concetta (Nasuta) Negri. He married Mary M. Breon on June 17, 1950 at St. Mary's Church in Corning.

Tony was a life-long resident of the Corning community. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War and was well recognized as the store manager of Loblaws/Great American grocery stores during his 45 years of service. He was an avid golfer and long term member of Indian Hills Golf Club. Tony enjoyed his weekly card games at the Corning VFW with his life-long friends and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Negri; son, Dennis (Carol) Negri of Elmira, NY; sister, Virginia Darcangelo of Corning; daughter-in-law, Lori Negri of Elmira; sisters-in-law, Mertie Breon, Pat Breon, and Delores Breon and many nieces and nephews.

Anthony was predeceased by his son, Anthony Negri, Jr. and brother, Jim Negri.

Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 1-4 PM at Haughey Funeral Home Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20th at 9:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State St. in Corning, with Father Matthew Jones Officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Raul Gosain, the entire staff at the Guthrie Cancer Center, CareFirst and Visiting Angels for the compassionate care they provided Tony during his battle with cancer. We will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory may be made to Guthrie Cancer Center, 2 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY.

Anthony's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 16, 2020
