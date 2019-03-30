|
Archie D. Ribble, age 85, of Painted Post, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on October 10, 1933 in Wellsboro, the son of Daniel and Ethel Stocum Ribble. He married Ilene Hollenbaugh on May 11, 1952 in Elmira. She predeceased him on January 21, 2007.
Archie was a retired engineer from Steuben Glass. He cherished his family, the time he spent with them and he loved working with stained glass. Archie was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and dancing.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Kay Ribble of Painted Post, sons, Robert (Kathy Wilson) Ribble of Painted Post, Richard Ribble, and Gary (Roni) Ribble of Corning, grandchildren, Adrienne Ribble, Ryan (Nicole Clark) Ribble, and Shelby Lynne (Andrew Nelson) Ribble, great grandchildren, Ryker and Raelynne, several nieces and nephews, and his canine companion, Bambi. In addition to his parents and wife, Archie was predeceased by his brother, Franklin "Dutch" Ribble, sister Geneveive (Eugene) Beard, and brother-in-law Milton Hollenbaugh.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street, Corning, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A memorial service celebrating the life of Archie will follow there at 6:00 pm. Burial will take place at Ackley Cemetery in Sabinsville at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 30, 2019