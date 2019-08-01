Home

H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calling hours
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
Arlene L. Brewer


1927 - 2019
Arlene L. Brewer Obituary
Arlene L. Brewer, 92, of Church Hill Road, Woodhull, NY, passed away peacefully at home early Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019.

Born in Woodhull on February 19, 1927, Arlene was the daughter of the late Sterling and Mildred (Houghtaling) Hadley. Raised in Woodhull, she was a 1944 graduate of Woodhull High School.

On September 16, 1944 she married Bernard Brewer. Arlene was a homemaker and stay at home wife and mother, a task which she cherished. Bernard preceded her in death on December 6, 1999.

Arlene was a member of the Woodhull United Methodist Church and a 57 year member of the former North Jasper Mothers Club. She loved to sew for her family and enjoyed playing bingo.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, Larry and Janice Brewer of Canisteo, James and Mary Brewer of Woodhull and Melinda and Chuck Morgan of Woodhull, her daughter in law, Linda Brewer of Woodhull, her grandchildren, Steven (Mary) Brewer, Sheila Brewer, Donna (Shawn) Evingham, Karen (Brian) Bailor, Diane (Chris) Friends, Alan (Amy) Brewer, Angie (Scott) Vermillion and Sam (Trista) Brewer, great grandchildren, Kaydee, Cole, Vanessa, MacKenzie, Marshall, Mallory, Elon, Brielle, Derick, Tyler, Adrianne, Madeline and Vivienne, many nieces and nephews and her caregivers, Corrie, Kate, Tasha, Kaitlyn and Ashley.

Besides her husband Bernard, Arlene was predeceased by her son, Michael Brewer on May 27, 2018 and by her siblings, Josephine Mayo and Robert Hadley.

Friends may call on Friday, August 2 from 1-3 and 6-8 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will be conducted there on Saturday at 10 am with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodhull Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Woodhull Fire Department and Ambulance Assoc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
