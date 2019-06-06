|
Savona/Bath - Arno H. Utegg loving Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend passed away at Taylor Health Center on Monday, June 3rd at the age of 96.
Arno grew up in White Mills, PA and was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Utegg, his parents and seven siblings. He is survived by four children: Lee Utegg of Lady Lake, FL; Becky Stranges (John) of Bath, NY; Arno E. Utegg (Diane) of Westbrook, CT; Mary Utegg, of Savona, NY. Seven grandchildren: Ericka, Erik, Kiersten, Arno Jr., Austin, Amy, and Maggie. Six great grandchildren: Evan, Ashton, Ryan, Juliette, Gionni, and Amerie.
Arno served in the Army during World War II. He was proudest of his achievement in marksmanship and he always wore his patriotism on his sleeve. Even while in a wheelchair he would stand for the flag as it passed by. God Bless America was his favorite song to sing and he did so frequently to whoever was available to listen: waitresses, people in the street, gatherings of friends or family, just anyone who happened to be nearby! Arno continued his service to his Country by working as a Nursing Assistant for 42 years at the Bath Veterans Administration Center. He was a passionate caregiver for his fellow veterans and others. He was spoken very highly of by his co-workers.
Arno was a lifetime member of the Savona Federated Church where he attended for 60 years and served in many capacities from choir member to plowing the parking lot and everything in between. Arno had a strong faith that grew throughout his life and he showed everyone the true meaning of unconditional love. He remained strong in his faith to the very end.
Children brought out the child in Arno. He was frequently seen nurturing children of all ages who enjoyed his gentle, patient and playful manner. Many people were drawn to him because of his jovial personality. Recently he was most often called, "smiley"!
Arno was born and raised as a farmer which carried over to his life through gardening. He also enjoyed anything outdoors but mostly hunting and fishing. In addition, he was very project oriented. He was frequently found fixing, repairing or building something that the family needed. One of his proudest achievements was the home and barn he built with the help of his wife, Margaret. His favorite sport was baseball. He spent his life as an avid fan, player and coach.
Arno and his family express profound gratitude to the caregivers who extended his life for many years: Carolyn Thompson, Mary Vogt, Pam Krise, Frank Burke, and Jodi Daley. Not only did they take care of his everyday needs but he became a part of their family, enjoying many of their family outings. A very bright spot in his weekly routine was to attend the Adult Daycare Center at the Taylor Health Center. The employees and attendees offered him such a rich experience including singing, exercising, local outings, activities, baking, parties, and crafting.
Calling Hours will be at The Savona Federated Church on Friday, June 7th from 10:30 to 11:30 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 am. Graveside Full Honors Military Ceremony will follow the Memorial Service at Seaman's Cemetery, Savona.
Arrangements made by Bond-Davis Funeral Home in Bath, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Taylor Adult Daycare Center at the Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center in Bath, NY in care of Nurse Sandy.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 6, 2019