Arnold Drake


1936 - 2020
Arnold Drake Obituary
BATH, NY. - Arnold E. (Bucky) Drake of Bath, NY., passed away at home on Saturday April 11, 2020 after a long illness.

He was born on September 28, 1936 in Bath, NY the son of the late William S. Drake and Velma Crocker.

Arnold served in the Marines from March 30, 1954 to March 29, 1958.

He retired from Haverling Central School. He was also a longtime contractor and hairdresser in the Bath area. He was very involved with area youths through Softball and Little League. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a sportsman at Bath Rod & Gun Club. He taught many people shooting skills and contracting skills throughout his life. Later in life he enjoyed
visits from his granddaughter and his great grandchildren and his close friends.

Arnold is survived by his daughter Penny M. Strauss, granddaughter Kora N. Strauss, great grandchildren Kaidyn N. Smalt, Kira D. Strauss, Stanley J. Kalish V and Lilly M. Beebe all of Bath, NY., one sister Nadine Yates of Bath, NY, also many close friends, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is in heaven with his parents, step-mother (Lucy) his beloved wife Dolores E. Drake, son Arnold (Bucky), his brothers John, William, Richard and sister Carol as well as many dear friends and other family members.

Due to the COVID-19 Epidemic Private Funeral Service will be held by family with Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath, who will ensure we get through this.

In lieu of donations made in Arnold's name to the Bath Rod and Gun Club 7771 Telegraph Road P.O. Box 764 Bath, NY 14810 or Care First 3805 Meads Creek Road Painted Post, NY 14870.

The family would like to Thank the Bath VA Center, Care First and Home and Health Care Services, inc. for all they have done for our family. God Bless all of you.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 14, 2020
