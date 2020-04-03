|
Arthur L. Taynton Jr., 83, of Forty Dollar Road, Campbell, NY, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the presence of his loving family.
Born in Corning, NY on July 27, 1936, Art was the son of the late Arthur L. and Iola Jones Taynton. Raised in Painted Post, he was a 1954 graduate of Painted Post High School. The summer of his graduation from high school, Art entered the United States Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1958. He then served for 4 years of reserve duty following his discharge from the Air Force.
On October 3, 1969, he and Lynne Becker were married in Thurston, NY. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Art worked as a plumber for 37 years, beginning his long career with Bruielly Heating & Plumbing in Corning and retiring from P & J Mechanical of Rochester following their acquisition of Bruielly.
Art was a life member of the NRA and former member of the Painted Post Fish and Game Club. He was a longtime league bowler and had been a Little League coach in Campbell.
Art is survived by his wife Lynne Taynton of Campbell, his children, Kristine (James) Gardner of Great Falls, Montana, Julie (Robert) Farrand of Woodhull, Ryan (Cory) Taynton of Absarokee, Montana, Eileen Cooper of Middletown, PA and Deborah Hairston of Martinsville, VA, his sister, Ruth (Richard) Palmer of Mesa, AZ, his sisters in laws and brothers in law, Betty Taynton of Corning, Robert and Susan Burgess of Campbell, Robert and Lee Becker of Savona and Alice Becker of Addison along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Taynton and Horace Taynton and his brother in law, Richard Becker.
In following with Art's wishes, there will be no public services.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 3, 2020