August A. Alteri, Jr. passed quietly into heaven at his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in Elmira, NY on September 16, 1933 to August and Laura Alteri, and graduated from Northside High School and SUNY Delhi. He was 87 years old.
Augie was a respected and prominent home builder in the local area for over 40 years before settling in Cape Coral, Florida where he enjoyed Johnny Mathis, boating on the canals and all the beautiful Gulf Coast sunsets from his lanai.
A place near and dear to his heart was Keuka Lake, where he enjoyed spending his summers for well over 50 years. Countless hours were spent fishing, gardening and relaxing while enjoying the view. He was always up for a "friendly" game of cards. Augie was a respected member in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for over 55 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laura Tenenni Alteri and August Alteri, Sr. of Corning, NY, and his sister Anna Giardina of Corning.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Rufflo Alteri; his brother, Francis (Esther Lou) Alteri of Corning; sons, Michael (Colleen) Alteri of Rome, NY, Stephen (Brenda) Alteri of Big Flats, NY; grandchildren: Tyson Alteri of Anchorage, Alaska, Shannon Alteri of Lubbock, TX, Ashley (Matt) Alteri-Cowen of Cortland, NY, Nicholas Alteri of Rochester, NY; and a great grandson, Declan Cowen.
There will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center doctors and staff as well as Guthrie Corning Hospital and CareFirst Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross, 620 E. Main St., Endicott, NY 13760 or to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or online at crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
