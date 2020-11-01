Augustine Sue Sheffield, 69, a resident of Hornell Gardens in Hornell and formerly of Troupsburg, entered into rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hornell Gardens.



Born in Hornell on August 6, 1951, Sue was the daughter of Raymond and Beatrice Hendrickson Seeley. Raised in Troupsburg, she was a 1969 graduate of Troupsburg Central School.



Following high school, Sue worked as a secretary for Corbin Wood Products in Hornell. She later became employed at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell where she took courses through Alfred University in medical secretarial studies. She worked for nearly 20 years there as a medical secretary. She also worked alongside her step mother, Kay Seeley in catering and cake preparation for weddings. Sue truly loved cake decorating and became very skilled in the art.



Sue had a contagious laugh and could lighten anyone's mood. Her presence was very uplifting to those around her. She enjoyed country music and loved to sing. She was often found singing to other residents at Hornell Gardens which they thoroughly enjoyed. Sue adored her pet dog Buffy.



Surviving Sue is her daughter, Melissa Crooks (Shannan Austin) of Canisteo, her son, William (Catherine) Sheffield of Ballston Spa, NY, her former husband, Robert Sheffield, her grandchildren, Ashley Laverde, Thomas Sheffield and Madeline Sheffield, 2 great grandsons, her step mother, Kay Seeley of Troupsburg, her half brother, Raymond (Diane) Seeley of Troupsburg, her step brother, Douglas (Barb) Young of Virginia, her step sister in law, Ting Young, her sister in law and brother in law, Jackie and Larry Crawford of Troupsburg, special nephew, Michael Crawford and several other nieces and nephews.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice Hendrickson and Raymond Seeley, her sister, Tonja Treat and her step brother, Kevin Young.



A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.

