|
|
Augustino (Augie) R. Quattrini of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away in March at the age of 87.
Born in Corning, NY, Augie served in the US Navy from 1952-1954 and retired from Corning, Inc. in 1994.
Augie and Geri, his wife of 64 years, raised 4 daughters and 3 sons, and enjoyed the love of many grand- and great grand-children, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of Augie's life will follow services at the Southern Nevada Veterans' Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 9, 2019