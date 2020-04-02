|
Ava L. "Tiny" Campbell, age 87 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on February 28, 1933 in Freeman, NY, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Irene (Filer) Dignen. Ava was a graduate of Addison High School. She married Floyd A. Campbell on July 27, 1985 in Watkins Glen, NY. He predeceased her on March 12, 2014. She was employed as a cleaner for First Bank and Trust in Corning, NY for many years before her retirement.
Ava was a longtime faithful member of Grace Fellowship Church in Corning. She will be remembered for her love of playing cards, specifically the games 65 and Skat.
Ava is survived by her children: Jeff (Nellie) Perkins of Lowman, NY, Margaret Perkins-Abrams of Lindley, NY, Lillian (Edward) Becker of Sabinsville, PA, Annette (Brian) Dewertt of Painted Post, NY, Bonna (Roy) Speary of Florida; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ava was predeceased by her step-son, Lynn Campbell; grandson, Lee Grivas.
Due to the current health crisis a memorial service will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ava's name may be sent to: Grace Fellowship, 129 Cutler Ave, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 2, 2020