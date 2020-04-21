|
|
Awanda E. Hunt, age 93, of Clarks Summit, PA, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospice in Dunmore, PA. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, George Hunt.
Awanda was born on August 30, 1926 in Hornby, NY to Julia and Frank Tapper. She was a graduate of Savona High School. She and George were married February 15, 1946 at the Christ Episcopal Church in Corning.
Corning and its community was very dear to her heart. She loved her job as a secretary at Corning Inc. where she worked for 40 years. She and George were life-long active members of Christ Episcopal Church. Awanda was an original member of the Corning Lioness Club. After retirement, she and George delivered Meals on Wheels and worked at the tourism booth.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (John) McCormick of Dunmore, PA; grandsons, Michael (Heidi) and Matthew (Erin); great-grandchildren, Cameron, Aidan, Lyla, Kessler and Rosie; brother-in-law, Phillip Huber; sister-in-law, Phyllis Newman; several loving nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews and her beloved cat, Flora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Due to COVID-19, a private Graveside Service will be held at the family's convenience. A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Awanda's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 21, 2020