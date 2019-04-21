|
Age 78 and longtime resident of Horseheads, NY and Lutz, FL passed away peacefully at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, on, Sat. Apr. 13, 2019. Barbara was born in Elmira, NY to the late Claude and Alice Vanson Tremaine. She is survived by her sons, Jonathan (Stacey) Evans of Horseheads, Jamie Evans of Hammondsport; Former husband, John (Wanda Conjorio) Evans of Elmira; Step grandchildren, Alan Ramsay, Magan (Ken) Powell, and James Ramsay; great granddaughter, Grace. Brothers-in-law, Robert (Cindy Evans) of Big Flats and their family; Conrad Huskey and his family; Also surviving are nieces, nephews and a host of host friends, patients, co-workers and several dear friends, classmates and loving dog "Eddie the Beagle". Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Edgar "Ed" Sanford MD; her sister, Phyllis Huskey; Brother-in-law, Richard (Ruthie) Evans and former in-laws, Jack and Marjorie Evans. Barb was a Southside High School graduate Class of 1958 and graduate of Strong Memorial Hospital- University of Rochester Nursing Program. Barb was a Registered Nurse having worked locally at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center and later in Tampa Florida Hospice. She also worked at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa FL. where she worked in the department of Pediatric Cancer. She was a selfless lady who always cared for others. She was devoted in her faith and active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Horseheads where she also taught Sunday school. Barb was also a member of Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Tampa FL. Barb was an avid sports fan, especially college basketball. She loved animals, trips to the Dog Beach on Honeymoon Island in Florida and aside of the love for her family she enjoyed God's gift of Natures Beauty. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home 413 South Main St. Horseheads, Monday April 22, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm. Her service and celebration of the Holy Eucharist will take place in Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 2872 Westinghouse Rd. Horseheads on Tuesday at 11:00am. Burial service to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Barb with memorials to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131www. Parkinson.org and/or the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation 12902 Magnolia Drive MBC-FOUND Tampa, FL 33612/www.moffitt.org special thanks to all the health care workers including Visiting Angels, Hannah, Jennifer, and Lisa for the wonderful care you provide. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 21, 2019