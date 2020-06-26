Barbara A. Russell, age 86 of Corning, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Corning Hospital.



Born on August 25, 1933 in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Kondrk) Themelis. Barbara was a graduate of Corning Free Academy, class of 1950. She married Franklin L. Russell on May 31, 1951. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2018. She worked as a circulation assistant in the library for Corning, Inc.



Barbara was a lifetime member of All Saints Parish, attending St. Mary's Church. She loved Jesus, her family and friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren, any stranger she met, saving money, coupons, shopping, coffee, a bargain, sales, attending church, serving others, cooking, reading and watching a good mystery show, especially the Hallmark channel.



Barbara is survived by daughter, Mary Kay (David) Edwards of Las Vegas, NV; five sons: Joseph (Vicki) Russell of Loma, CO, Gary (Leigh) Russell of TN, David (Cindy) Russell of Buffalo, NY, Robert (Lori) Russell of Youngstown, NY and Matthew (Jamie) Russell of Clemmons, NC; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Marie Cassetta of Bogota, NJ; brother, John (Cynthia) Themelis of Atlanta, GA; and multiple nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by brother, Donald Themelis; and sisters: Mary Bowen and Emeline Walker.



A private entombment will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be sent to the Corning Community Food Pantry, 11715 E Corning Rd, Corning, NY 14830 or to All Saints Parish, 158 State St, Corning, NY 14830.

