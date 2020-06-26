Barbara A. Russell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Russell, age 86 of Corning, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Corning Hospital.

Born on August 25, 1933 in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Kondrk) Themelis. Barbara was a graduate of Corning Free Academy, class of 1950. She married Franklin L. Russell on May 31, 1951. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2018. She worked as a circulation assistant in the library for Corning, Inc.

Barbara was a lifetime member of All Saints Parish, attending St. Mary's Church. She loved Jesus, her family and friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren, any stranger she met, saving money, coupons, shopping, coffee, a bargain, sales, attending church, serving others, cooking, reading and watching a good mystery show, especially the Hallmark channel.

Barbara is survived by daughter, Mary Kay (David) Edwards of Las Vegas, NV; five sons: Joseph (Vicki) Russell of Loma, CO, Gary (Leigh) Russell of TN, David (Cindy) Russell of Buffalo, NY, Robert (Lori) Russell of Youngstown, NY and Matthew (Jamie) Russell of Clemmons, NC; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Marie Cassetta of Bogota, NJ; brother, John (Cynthia) Themelis of Atlanta, GA; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by brother, Donald Themelis; and sisters: Mary Bowen and Emeline Walker.

A private entombment will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be sent to the Corning Community Food Pantry, 11715 E Corning Rd, Corning, NY 14830 or to All Saints Parish, 158 State St, Corning, NY 14830.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved