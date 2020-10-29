1/1
Barbara Ann (Stevens) Hurd
1948 - 2020
Barbara Ann Stevens Hurd, age 72 of Addison, New York passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 20, 1948 in Corning, New York to William Stevens and Doris Heidrich. She married Richard Hurd on January 3rd, 1970.

Barbara taught Mathematics at Addison Central School from 1979-2003. She was a dedicated teacher who loved her students as if they were her own in and out of the classroom. She served as a Hospice Chaplain and a volunteer at Hart House, an end of life facility.  Barbara enjoyed participating in the ministry of A Closer Walk, singing as a member of the Genesee Valley Chorus and was an active member of South Corning United Methodist Church.

Barbara is survived by her husband: Richard Hurd of Addison; sister: Nancy (Mike) Schrage of Elmira, NY;  children: Erin (Lamar) Oliver of West Monroe, LA, Amy (Stephen) Dunn of Homer, NY; daughter in love: Heather Hurd of Addison, NY. She was blessed by six grandchildren, Philip, Christie (Matt), Robert, Anna, Joseph and Spencer and two great grandchildren, Katie and Taylor and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her in-laws Philip and Vesta Hurd of Addison, NY and her beloved son, Paul Hurd of Addison, NY.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the Addison United Methodist Church. All Covid-19 precautions will be in effect. The family will hold a private funeral service. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home has been entrusted with Barbara's arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be sent to: South Corning United Methodist Church, CareFirst (Hospice) or The Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Leader on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
October 29, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
