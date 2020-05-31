Barbara Ann Jackson, age 78, of Painted Post, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital in Corning, NY, with her loving family by her side.



Barbara was born to Thomas and Madeline (Williams) Lavery on March 7, 1942 in Montclair, NJ. Barbara then grew up in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She married Andrew H. Jackson on May 5, 1973 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Corning. At the time of her passing, Barbara and Andy were married for 47 years.



Barbara deeply loved and tirelessly cared for her family. She was an especially devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and aunt. Barbara also loved her many close friends.



Barbara loved teaching. She spoke often and fondly of her "Carder kids" and other students. Barbara said, "I loved the children and teaching so much that I would have done it even if they didn't pay me."



Barbara was proud of being a Cub Scout Den Mother and was a communicant at All Saints Parish.



Barbara graduated from St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre, PA (1959), earned her B.S. in Education at College Misericordia in Dallas, PA (1964), and her M.S. in Education from Elmira College in Elmira, NY (1987). Barbara was a certified permanent reading teacher.



Barbara was a member of the Religious Sisters of Mercy in the Province of Scranton, PA for 12 joyful years from 1959-1971. She continued to treasure her dear Mercy friends throughout her life. Barbara taught from the 1960s to the early 1970s in Spangler and Northern Cambria, PA at St. Patrick School, Saint John Extension, and Northern Cambria Catholic School.



Barbara taught in Corning, NY, at East Corning Elementary School, Corning Free Academy Middle School, and Frederick Carder Elementary School. Barbara retired from the Corning-Painted Post School District in 2003 with over twenty years active service as an elementary and middle school teacher.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Andrew; sons, Andrew (Jennifer) Jackson of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Thomas Jackson of Latrobe, PA; daughters, Ann (Brett) Nordman of Corning, NY, and Sr. Mary Jackson, FMA of Tampa, FL; sister, Kathleen Lavery of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren, Allison, Brian, and Brennan Nordman of Corning, NY, Evan Shank of Cortland, NY, and Claire, Sara, and Andrew Jackson of Highlands Ranch, CO; niece, Deborah (Jeff) Vacca of Hillsborough, NC; nephew, Norm (Jennifer) Weaver of Carrboro, NC; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many close friends, especially Kathleen Goldstein, Sr. Mary Glennon, RSM, the Balcerek family, the Dibble family, and the Shaddock family.



Barbara was predeceased by her son, Michael Jackson.



A Mass of loving remembrance will be celebrated for Barbara at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to: Salesian Sisters Ministry, 659 Belmont Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508 ATTN: In Memory of Barbara Jackson.



