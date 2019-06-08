|
Barbara Ann Littleton passed away at the age of 96 on May 1, 2019, in Bath, N.Y. She was born June 8, 1922, in Buffalo, N.Y. She was the daughter of William J. and Clara (Juengling) Gunnell. A Celebration of Life is set for June 30 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 35 Lake St., Hammondsport, N.Y.
Barbara graduated from Hamburg High School in 1940. She attended Syracuse University where she graduated in 1944 with a B.S. cum laude in Business Administration. She was employed briefly as an Executive Secretary in Buffalo.
During World War II she had two-year courtship through a steady exchange of letters with Joseph C. Littleton who was stationed in the South Pacific. Upon Joseph's return from service and shortly before his discharge they married in Hamburg, N.Y., on June 2, 1945. They enjoyed 57 years together until the death of Joseph in 2002.
Barbara raised her family in Corning, N.Y. She was also active in the community. She volunteered at Meals On Wheels and the Corning Hospital Chapter H. She played the flute for five years in the Corning Philharmonic Orchestra. She was a member of the Corning Country Club where she played in the women's golf league and enjoyed the bowling league in the winter. She was a 20-year LPGA Corning Classic volunteer, most often on the 9th hole.
Upon her move to Keuka Lake in 1983, she volunteered as a "rib stitcher" on antique airplanes at the Curtis Museum. She was a dedicated 20-year volunteer at the Fred and Harriet Taylor Library.
She had the most interesting hobbies. As a child she loved horseback riding. As a 12-year-old she participated in a 160-mile, 12-day journey on horseback from Hamburg to Allegheny State Park and return.
For 55 years she took to the woods each spring to tap maple trees and make syrup, including this past spring. Every fall she traveled her secret route to gather gallons of hickory nuts and was expert in cracking the shells to get the nutmeats out in two halves.
Barbara enjoyed designing and making sterling silver jewelry and shell earrings. She was an expert needle worker, knitting intricate patterns, crocheting and stitching crewel, cross stitch and needlepoint pieces.
Throughout her life she enjoyed the companionship of a total of 10 dogs.
Her two brothers, William (Beatrice) and Richard (Carolyn) Gunnell, predeceased her. Surviving are her three children: Nancy Jo (David) Drum, Hammondsport, N.Y., Margaret Ann (William) Spies, Redding, Conn., and William "Jack" (Kathryn) Littleton, Horseheads, N.Y.; six grandchildren, one step-grandson; nine great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St., Bath, N.Y. 14810 or the .
Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 8, 2019