Barbara Ann Brady Prossick, age 81, of Campbell, NY passed away on July 27th, 2020 with family and her priest, Father Patrick Connor, at her side.
Barb was born in Corning, NY to John F. And Mary E. Brady on February 5th, 1939. She attended St. Mary's in Corning and graduated from CFA.
Barb worked at and retired from Corning Hospital starting in medical records and retiring as medical staff coordinator.
Barb was a devoted mother, wife and caretaker of her extended family. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph's Church in Campbell for 60 years where she volunteered and enjoyed participating in the ladies' craft group. Barb also loved to transcribe books into Braille for the blind.
Barb is survived by her husband of 60 years, Walt Prossick of Campbell; daughter Andrea (Prossick) Schirmer and her husband Mark of Wilmington, NC; daughter Jennifer Prossick and Michael Carvalho of Bath, NY; grandson Jonathan Schirmer and wife Prachi Singh of State College, PA; sister Cecilia Schweinsburg and husband James of Ocala, Fl; and many beloved nieces and nephews including Steve and Patsy Bates of Bath, NY.
A private funeral will be held at St. Joseph's. The hope is to have a public memorial at a later date.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to St. Joseph's in Campbell in her name. Condolences for the family may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.