Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
Barbara C. Graham


1932 - 2019
Barbara C. Graham Obituary
Barbara C. Graham, age 86, of Corning, NY died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation in Corning.

Barbara was born on November 19, 1932 in Corning to Joseph and Catherine (Golden) McIntyre. Barbara was a graduate of CFA and married John "Jack" Graham, Jr. on June 19, 1954 at St. Mary's Church and was predeceased by him on September 21, 2010.

She worked for Weight Watchers as a receptionist. She enjoyed dancing with her husband and winning many contests around the Corning area.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Gary) Robinson of Painted Post, Mary Kay Donnelly of Horseheads, Jackie (Doug) Martini of Himrod; son, Casey Graham of Campbell; sister, Rose (Ash) Cutler of Corning; grandchildren, Travis (Mariah) Robinson, Sean (Tiffany) Robinson, Cherie (Ed) Mattison, and Rocky Martini; nine great-grandchildren; close cousin, Dale (Kathy) Wexell of Corning; sister-in-law, Judy (David) Iocco; brother-in-law, Steve (Dee) Graham; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Ryan Ann Donnelly, and her sister, Marge Mashanic.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 25th at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning from 10 until 11 AM where funeral services will follow with Father Patrick Connor officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, www.chemungspca.org.

Barbara's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 20, 2019
