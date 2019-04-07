|
Barbara Fawcett, age 88 of Big Flats, NY passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 20, 1930 in Corning, NY the daughter of Francis and Carrie (Copeland) Hillman.
Barbara is survived by daughters: Carol (Philip) Mosher of Warrensburg, NY; Lynda (Perry) Oakden of Corning; Anne (Wayne) Stilts of Big Flats, son: Carlton (Mary) Fawcett Jr. of Elmira; grandchildren: Amy Corcoran, Carrie Wright, Garrett, Elizabeth, and Kendra Oakden, Matthew, Nicholas, and Eric Fawcett and Aaron Stilts, as well as, a baker's dozen of great grandchildren.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Carlton, grandson, Colin Mosher, siblings Robert Hillman, Thomas Hillman and Sally Richardson.
Barbara was the third of six children and grew up on West 6th Street. She graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1948, where she was a cheerleader and Glee Club member. Barbara always loved music and dancing and took tap dancing lessons as a child.
Barbara and Carlton were married on April 16th, 1954. They built their home and moved to Big Flats in1956. She enjoyed gardening, all varieties of flowers and bird watching. Their backyard was always inviting and full of beautiful flowers and a variety of bird feeders. Carlton engineered the bird feeders to be "squirrel proof". Her Audubon Society Bird Identification book was never far away.
Barbara became a member of the Corning First Presbyterian Church on February 3rd, 1952 and joined the church choir, as well. She continued as an active member of the choir throughout her life. Her beautiful soprano voice was a highlight during Sunday services at the Presbyterian Church, as well as, other special celebrations such as weddings in the Corning area. Barbara was a long time member of the Corning Philharmonic Choral Society. Another love of hers was playing and watching tennis; if there was a tournament to watch on TV she was glued to the set.
Their home was the gathering place for all holidays, birthdays and any weekend with pool weather. Mom/Nana was always elegant, glamorous and loving.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 E. First St., Corning, NY on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 7, 2019