Victor - Passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019 at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Born Barbara Knowles, September 23, 1944. Barb is survived by her husband of 54 years, James L. Day; daughter, Susan Morsch of Victor and her daughter, Georgana; son, Jeffrey Day of Bloomfield; daughter-in-law, Jamie Day and their children, James A., Jana, Johnny and Jack Day; brother-in-law, Edwin Day of Wayne, NY and sisters-in-law, Toni of Wayne, NY and Gloria White of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as many cousins on both sides of the family.
Barb graduated Hammondsport Central School and then Pauldine's Beauty School. She was blessed with many wonderful friends and family in Victor, Hammondsport and Wellesley Island, and was loved by all who knew her.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at F.F. Thompson Hospital for their compassionate care.
Calling hours Friday 4-7 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, EGYPT LOCATION, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, where a Service will be held Saturday 10 AM. Interment Boughton Hill Cemetery, Victor. Donations may be made in her honor to the . Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 30, 2019