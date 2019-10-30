Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Keenan Funeral Home
7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road
Fairport, NY 14450
585-223-0094
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richard Keenan Funeral Home
7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road
Fairport, NY 14450
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard Keenan Funeral Home
7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road
Fairport, NY 14450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Day


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Day Obituary
Victor - Passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019 at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

Born Barbara Knowles, September 23, 1944. Barb is survived by her husband of 54 years, James L. Day; daughter, Susan Morsch of Victor and her daughter, Georgana; son, Jeffrey Day of Bloomfield; daughter-in-law, Jamie Day and their children, James A., Jana, Johnny and Jack Day; brother-in-law, Edwin Day of Wayne, NY and sisters-in-law, Toni of Wayne, NY and Gloria White of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as many cousins on both sides of the family.

Barb graduated Hammondsport Central School and then Pauldine's Beauty School. She was blessed with many wonderful friends and family in Victor, Hammondsport and Wellesley Island, and was loved by all who knew her.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at F.F. Thompson Hospital for their compassionate care.

Calling hours Friday 4-7 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, EGYPT LOCATION, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, where a Service will be held Saturday 10 AM. Interment Boughton Hill Cemetery, Victor. Donations may be made in her honor to the . Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now