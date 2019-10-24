|
|
Barbara Jane (Miller) Haar, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in the town of Catlin on October 19, 2019. Barb was born in Corning on January 12, 1931 to William and Isabelle (Heverly) Miller. Barb graduated from Northside High School in 1948 and has been an active alumnus supporting the Alumni Association as a Council Director, and establishing a scholarship fund in memory of her dear friend Marian Smith for the C-PP High School. On July 14, 1950 Barb married George A. Haar sharing a loving union of 60 years prior to his death in 2010. Barb was an active member of St. Patrick's Stella Maris and a Girl Scout leader when her daughters were scout age. After the children were all in school, Barb began an impressive and fulfilling career of 26 years with Corning Incorporated working in many roles and departments, retiring in 1995 from the Science Products Division. She received her 50 year pin in 2015. Barb had a true love and passion for her gardens, which are filled with many perennials bursting in color during the spring, summer and fall. She had a warm, welcoming and contagious personality and to so many family and friends, Barb was Wife, Mom, Aunt, Grandma, Great Grandma Haar, a best friend, a confidant, loved by so many and will be remembered in a special way for her treasured hand knit Christmas stockings.
Barb is survived by her daughters, Martha (Pierce) Ryan, Cathleen Haar, Margaret Claire Haar, her son, George (Lucy), and her grandchildren, Patrick, Brigit, and Brendan; Matthew, Amanda and Richard; Jordon, Jarrod and Rachel; Justin, Steven and Collene; great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be reunited with the love of her life, husband, "Bud", her parents and her sister, Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Dominican Sisters, Monastery of Mary the Queen, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, Ill, 62704, the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center, 601 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13202, or the Northside High School Alumnae Scholarship Fund in memory of Barbara Haar, % of Robert Crocker, 942 State Rt 13, Horseheads, NY 14845.
The family wishes to acknowledge the professional and empathetic care of Dr. Ruppa Hathwar and her staff. A special thank you to Barb's neighbors, Bernie and Barb Gumosky and Dawn Wilson and her family, who were like family and cared for her so deeply, and to Missy Stadier who helped to care for Barb in her last days to fulfill Barb's wish to stay in her own home. To all our family and friends near and far, thank you, Mom loved you all.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held on Monday, October 28th, 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary Our Mother Church, 816 West Broad St, Horseheads, NY, with Reverend Father Christopher E. Linsler presiding.
Arrangements are with Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 24, 2019