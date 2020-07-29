Murfreesboro, TN – Barbara Jean (Fox) Blohm (age 73), died Thursday, July 2, 2020 in her home after her courageous battle with cancer.



She was born in Bath on January 18, 1947 a daughter of the late D Herbert Fox and Ella (Babcock) Fox. She attended Avoca Central School graduating class of 1965, and served 3 years in the Marine Corps, with honorable discharge as a Corporal (F-4) from the Woman Recruit Battalion Platoon 10-A, M.C.R.D. Parris Island, SC. Was a member of Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church. She worked for 30+ years for the United States Postal Service until her retirement.



She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Blohm, to whom she was married to for 15 years and her sister Arlene Towner. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Ballentine and son Robert Ballentine. Her two step children Fran (John) Seager and Carl (Nilda) Blohm. She had 6 grandchildren, Amanda (Joshua) Brown, Mason Graves, Gregory Seager, Becky (Jordan) Pope, Samantha Blohm and Cody Blohm. Great grandson Colton Brown and several other great grandchildren.



She is also survived by seven siblings, Delores Wolfanger, Ruth Larson, Mildred Gardiner, Shirley Donelson, Joyce Pipe, Darwin Fox and Audrey Forbes, also several brother-in-law's and nieces and nephews.



There will be no calling hours. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

